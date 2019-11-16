Stolen Mercedes leads multi-agency chase in northeastern Bexar County
FILE: Converse police pursue a driver who stole a patrol car during a chase in October 2019. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A police chase snaked its way across northeastern Bexar County Friday afternoon.
Converse police say it started after officers tried to stop a white Mercedes that had been reported stolen in a Walmart parking lot on FM 78. A report had been filed with Converse police earlier in the day where the suspect threatened to shoot the victim.
The chase left Converse city limits in unincorporated Bexar County to areas along Foster Road and Binz-Engleman Road. It eventually ended on Loop 1604 near Kitty Hawk Road when the driver crashed into a police car.
The driver was arrested and identified as 33-year-old Jose Romo. He has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.