Stone Oak’s massive new park set to open by Summer

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio plans to finish construction on a massive new park in Stone Oak by the Summer.
The Express-News reported the park’s completion timeline, according to an official with the city’s parks and recreation department.
The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will span 204-acres across from Hardy Oak Boulevard and Las Lomas Elementary School with plans for baseball fields, open-play fields, walking trails, a pavilion, picnic areas. 43-acres of the property will reportedly be developed with a majority to be kept in its natural state.
The park will include an inclusive pirate-themed playground named in honor of 3-year-old Mitchell Chang who drowned in February 2018 at a swim school in Stone Oak.
His parents started the Mitchell Chang Foundation with plans for the playground named “Mitchell’s Landing.”
“Mitchell loved to bring others into play with him just as much as he loved to help everyone around him,” the Mitchell Foundation said on their website. “So, being an inclusive playground is one way for Mitchell’s Landing to represent Mitchell beyond its name and theme. At Mitchell’s Landing, children with disabilities will be able to participate in active play to a greater degree than they would at a traditional playground. This playground will also encourage multigenerational play by providing access and ease of use for family members of all ages and ability levels, including grandparents and caregivers with disabilities.”
Inclusive amenities include a wheelchair access ramp, a sensory dome, in-ground bouncer, shaded seating and more.