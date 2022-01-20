Stopping Big Tech Companies From An Unfair Advantage

Facing a public backlash, big technology companies and their critics are preparing to square off on Capitol Hill this week over the future of internet regulation. The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider antitrust legislation Thursday that would bar dominant online platforms such as Amazon.com’s e-commerce site and Alphabet’s search engine from preferring their own goods and services over others. Should companies like Amazon and Google be able to give their own products priority on searches? For more information, Lars speaks with Carl Szabo, who is Vice President of NetChoice, a trade association of businesses focused on free speech and enterprise online.
