Storm chances are back through next week

Katy Barber
May 28, 2021 @ 10:12am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It looks like storm chances are back for part of the holiday weekend, but the area will get a short reprieve before the rain returns through late next week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the strongest chances for possible severe thunderstorms tonight. There is a slimmer chance for storms during the day Saturday and it appears the precipitation should clear out by the evening to give San Antonio a reprieve through Monday morning. The rain chances return after 1 p.m. on Memorial Day and persist through Thursday.

Daytime temperatures for the holiday weekend are forecasted in the mid-to-upper 80’s, with nighttime lows persisting in the low 70’s.

