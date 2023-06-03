Storm threat continues through early next week

Extreme weather, a multi vortex tornado touches down in the same field as the photographer. Very dramatic weather photograph taken near Patricia in TX, USA.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is calling for a continued chance of thunderstorms through at least Tuesday.

The most severe weather Saturday night will likely come well to the west of the San Antonio Metro. Areas at greatest risk include Uvalde, Rock Springs, Del Rio and Eagle Pass.

A lighter risk of showers will be present farther east, including the San Antonio Metro, Hill Country and I-35 Corridor.

The greatest risks during severe weather include heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds.

Additional information will be given as weather conditions change.