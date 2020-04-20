Storms rake Deep South, 1 week after deadly tornado outbreak
MGN Image
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Severe storms raked a wide swath of the Deep South during the nighttime hours, and forecasters are warning of the possibility of tornadoes just a week after a deadly twister outbreak in the region.
The National Weather Service said Sunday that parts of several states are under a flash flood warning because of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The agency says tornadoes are a possible threat for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.
The storm threat comes a week after Easter storms pounded the Deep South, killing dozens.