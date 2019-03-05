Stormy Daniels brings comedy show to Houston
By Texas News Radio
|
Mar 5, 2019 @ 1:56 PM

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Adult film star Stormy Daniels is hitting the road again, this time doing a comedy tour with a stop in Houston.

KTRK-TV reports Daniels will be doing a two-show event at the Joke Joint Comedy Club in Houston on March 20.

The club’s co-owner told the television station he has gotten mixed reaction about having Daniels doing her show at his venue.  However, Ken Reed said the club did not seek her out, but instead it was her management team who sought them out.

“I’m not going to judge her on her politics, or her day job, or anything else. She has an audience. She has a fanbase that want to see her. I think it’s going to be a good show. I’m looking forward to it. I think a lot of her fans are looking forward to it,” said Reed.

