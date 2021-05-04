      Weather Alert

Stormy weather causes major wreck on Texas interstate

Associated Press
May 4, 2021 @ 7:24am

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) – Authorities say powerful winds from a likely tornado flipped several tractor-trailers on a Texas interstate, sending several people to the hospital.

Video from the scene Monday night showed at least three large trucks toppled on Interstate 35E near Waxahachie, about 30 miles south of Dallas.

TV station WFAA reports that three people were taken to the hospital, but their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The stormy weather also knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of people in Arkansas early Tuesday.

 

TAGS
Severe Weather texas
