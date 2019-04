SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –Animal Care Services deals with stray dogs and cats on a daily basis, but it’s rather unusual to get a call about a stray pony.

It happened Sunday in San Antonio’s West Side. Somebody found a pony tied to a fence at a baseball field in Rosedale Park off of Ruiz Street at North Gen. McMullen.

The black stallion was taken to Animal Care Services where he’s been nicknamed “Slugger.”

If you know anyone who’s missing a black pony , call Animal Care Services at 210-207-6665.