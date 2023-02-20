Street racers create night of chaos in Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s described as a night of chaos in Austin.

A street racing incident took a violent turn Saturday night when a police officer tried to stop the racers who were gathered at the intersection of Barton Springs Road and Lamar Boulevard.

Videos posted online show the cars drifting and doing donuts while onlookers threw fireworks.

At one point, an Austin Police officer arrives to try to break up the scene, but the crowd ran toward the patrol vehicle. Someone placed a firework on the hood of the cruiser as the officer tried to back away from the group as they circled the cruiser.



Some passersby who witnessed the chaos say it took police nearly 30 minutes to get through the crowd.

The next day, the Austin Police Department sent out a statement that they were investigating a number of street racing incidents that disrupted the city Saturday night. It went on to say the department remains committed to enforcing the law and keeping the community safe.

Several police vehicles were damaged and one officer was injured.

The department says they will release more details about the incident Monday.