Street sign sets San Antonio car on fire, killing driver

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was killed after he crashed his car into a street sign on San Antonio’s West Side Thursday morning.

San Antonio police say the car was going westbound on Culebra Road when he went off the main road and hit a street sign.

The base of the sign then punctured the gas tank and immediately set the car on fire. While on fire, the car kept rolling west and before stopping on Culebra Road.

Police say witnesses tried to get the man out, but the car was already engulfed in flames and they could not get him out. He would die in the fire.

Police have not identified the driver, pending notification of next of kin.