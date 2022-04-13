Stricter EPA regulations coming to lower San Antonio ozone levels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Environmental Protection Agency announced a proposed action to put Bexar County under a new designation that would require it to comply with new air quality regulations.
The move would put the San Antonio area from “marginal” to “moderate” nonattainment for ozone. It will need to meet the ozone standard of 70 parts per billion by late September 2024.
San Antonio and 23 other parts of the country did not meet the EPA’s ozone standard by the agency’s fall 2021 deadline. Other metro areas to not meet the standard included Dallas-Fort Worth, and the greater Houston-Galveston area.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be responsible for enforcing the EPA’s regulations.
San Antonio Metro Health issued tips to help reduce ozone: