Strong storms to blow through San Antonio this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A storm system is headed our way and for areas west of San Antonio, it could be a rough Tuesday night.

Bob Fogerty at the National Weather Service tells us that the cold front moving across the Southern Plains will result in showers and thunderstorms.

A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop across West Texas Tuesday evening but it’ll be moving fast. We’ll be feeling the impact late Tuesday night.

Fogerty says the most severe storms will likely be felt to the west of San Antonio with heavy winds, a lot of rain and even some hail possible. Fogerty says the system could also produce a brief isolated tornado.

While the wildest weather is predicted to stay away from San Antonio, we can still experience some pretty intense thunderstorms late Tuesday and early Wednesday.