Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday night & Friday night

By Christian Blood
April 26, 2023 1:58PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Metro falls into an area of marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday night, which includes portions of the Hill Country and the I-35 Corridor, including Austin.

All hazards with the potential storms include very large hail, damaging straight line winds and tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The severe weather threat is being driven by a cold front set to cross South-Central Texas Wednesday evening. Should severe weather develop in the region, it is most likely to appear after 9 p.m. Areas of greater risk Wednesday night include Llano, Burnet, Williamson Counties, with storms developing westward along the front as it drifts south overnight.

Another cold front is set to arrive Friday night, with severe weather possible overnight into Saturday.

