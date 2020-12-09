Struggling Cowboys fall to 3 and 9 with loss to the Ravens
BALTIMORE (AP) – Lamar Jackson ran for 94 yards and a touchdown as the focal point of a relentless rushing attack that amassed 294 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens emerged from a COVID-19 outbreak to beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-17.
Returning from a one-game absence after testing positive for the potentially deadly virus, Jackson carried 13 times and threw for two scores.
He was one of 23 Ravens to spend time on the reserve/COVID-19 list while four different strains of the virus swept through the organization. Baltimore ended a three-game skid and Dallas lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Ravens receiver Dez Bryant has been scratched from the game against his former team after apparently testing positive for COVID-19.
Bryant left the field in the middle of warming up with the team, and the Ravens announced less than an hour before their game against Dallas that he was scratched with an illness.
Bryant said on Twitter that he “tested positive for Covid.”