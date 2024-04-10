Student at San Antonio’s Brennan High School facing charges for bringing airsoft gun to campus

Computer education in classroom on high school. On this long table you see many desktop computers with keyboards and computer mouses. Also many chairs for the children to sit and work with the computer. In this classroom the students get computer lessons so they get prepared for our digital society as a lifestyle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A student at Brennan High School is in trouble for bringing a toy gun to school.

FOX 29 is reporting that it happened Tuesday morning.

Another student reportedly saw what turned out to be an airsoft gun in a vehicle parked on campus. The gun is one that is used for paintball games.

The student who brought it to campus is facing charges along with disciplinary action from the school.

Parents of Brennan High students received a letter from the Principal to let them know about the incident.

No injuries were reported.