Student at San Antonio’s Brennan High School facing charges for bringing airsoft gun to campus
April 10, 2024 5:27AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A student at Brennan High School is in trouble for bringing a toy gun to school.
FOX 29 is reporting that it happened Tuesday morning.
Another student reportedly saw what turned out to be an airsoft gun in a vehicle parked on campus. The gun is one that is used for paintball games.
The student who brought it to campus is facing charges along with disciplinary action from the school.
Parents of Brennan High students received a letter from the Principal to let them know about the incident.
No injuries were reported.
