Student could be charged after 11 female ROTC cadets were filmed by hidden GoPro

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway at Brandeis High School after a hidden GoPro camera was found in a classroom.

The Northside Independent School District has notified the parents of 11 female ROTC cadets who were filmed while changing, although the district confirms that there were no images or video of the girls completely nude.

NISD police confirm multiple 10-minute videos were found on the camera, and one student has been identified as the person likely responsible for placing the camera.

KSAT-TV reports the camera was found in early March by an ROTC instructor who turned it over to administration. The classroom where the camera was found is often used by the female cadets as a dressing room.

It is not known what measures the school district will take, but criminal charges have not been ruled out.