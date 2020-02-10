Student dies in Reagan High School weight room
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A student at Ronald Reagan High School died Monday afternoon inside the school’s weight room.
According to a letter sent out by school principal Brenda Shelton, several coaches found a student unconscious at around 2:30 p.m. in the weight room. The staff tried lifesaving measures, but the student ultimately died.
It is not clear what caused the death.
Shelton wrote that San Antonio police will be leading the investigation into what happened, including the possibility it was a suicide. The school does not believe any other student is involved in the death nor is anyone else in danger.
The school is making counselors available to students.