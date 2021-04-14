Student online slave-trading game sparks outrage in North Texas community
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Some 9th grade students at a North Texas school have been disciplined for participating in a mock online auction of Black classmates.
According to NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, the game on SnapChat used the N-word and “slave trade” in the chat label. A screen grab captured by a student in the Aledo Independent School District showed $100 dollars for one student and $1 for another.
The district says the students at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus who were involved have been disciplined, but some parents don’t think the stance was strong enough because the original email referred to the slave-trading game as cyberbullying.
“Calling it cyberbullying versus racism — they’re condoning the behavior,” Michael Grubbs told NBC 5. “What gives them the right to think they can do that to someone else?”
Another parent said,”It softens the blow for those who may be uncomfortable with the conversation of racism and we need to stop doing that.”
The district later issued a statement,”There is no room for racism or hatred in the Aledo ISD, period. Using inappropriate, offensive and racially charged language and conduct is completely unacceptable and is prohibited by district policy.”
It’s unknown how many students were disciplined or what measures were taken.
A school board meeting is scheduled Monday.