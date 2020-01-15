      Weather Alert

Student shot at Texas high school; suspect still at large

Associated Press
Jan 14, 2020 @ 6:40pm

A student was shot Tuesday at a high school in Texas and a suspect remained at large, local officials said.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, KPRC-TV reports. There were conflicting media reports about whether the shooting happened inside or outside the school.

The city, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.

Television footage from the school showed students gathered outside and police cars and an ambulance with their lights blazing.

Police and school officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

TAGS
Bellaire houston shooting
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP