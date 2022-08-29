Student tip leads to arrest of Central Texas teen who posed with gun in front of school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A teen in the Austin area is facing charges after his arrest for posting a picture of himself with a gun in front of a school.

The Leander Police Department says it was notified of the post on social media by a student. Investigators say the picture was taken in front of Rouse High School, a campus within the Leander Independent School District.

After searching the area around the school on Friday, police later found 18-year-old Joseph Ellis and took him into custody. Ellis was later identified as a former student at RHS. Police say he has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no other details are being released at this time.