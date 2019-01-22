Students at two San Antonio Colleges get a free ride from VIA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Students at a couple of area colleges can get a free ride to class, courtesy of VIA Metropolitan Transit.

The U-Pass provides easy access to public transportation for students at Our Lady of the Lake University and now at Alamo Colleges.

VIA CEO Jeffrey Arndt says all students have to do is show their student I-D when they get on board.

“Nothing to sign up for, nothing to register for, just present your student I-D. It’s that easy.”

He says the program lifts a big financial burden from many students who have to buy and maintain a vehicle, just to get to class.

“That money can be spent on other necessities.”

The program also allows colleges to cut back on money spent on parking lots and structures.