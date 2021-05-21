      Weather Alert

Study: 60% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses that have spoiled since Texas’ vaccination program began in December were wasted in the past two weeks.

Associated Press
May 21, 2021 @ 4:24am

HOUSTON (AP) – State data show about 60% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses that have spoiled since Texas’ vaccination program began in December were wasted in the past two weeks.

The Houston Chronicle’s analysis shows demand for the vaccine is plummeting in Texas.

The roughly 36,000 vaccine doses spoiled in the past two weeks are still a minute fraction of the state’s vaccine allotment.

The state says it’s administering about 144,000 vaccinations daily, less than half of the 290,000-vaccination peak last month.

Only one in three Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to state data, and 42% have received at least one dose.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines texas
Popular Posts
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace
Trey's Take - How Far Are You Willing to Go to Keep Your Job, and Live A "Normal" Life?
Liberal Government Thinks Your Body Is Yours, Until They Want You To Do Something
Friday Five: Young Songs
Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area