Study: Best places to shop on Black Friday in San Antonio

NEW JERSEY, USA – NOVEMBER 26: People lined up early morning to shop at Walmart during the Black Friday, an informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in New Jersey, United States on November 26, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Whether you choose to brave the long lines at stores and the subsequent stampedes that launch Black Friday about the time your Thanksgiving turkey starts chilling in the refrigerator, or you decide to do the whole think online, you are likely to be looking for the best deals possible to kick off the Christmas shopping season.

Black Friday is days away, and a new WalletHub study ranks some of the best places to get the best markdowns.

The study breaks down data complied from 13 of the biggest retailers and their 2023 Black Friday ad scans. From there, WalletHub laid out a ranking that shows essentially where you might want to shop for what.

JCPenney

JCPenney is the best place to shop on Black Friday because it offers an average discount of 59.1%. This is the fifth time JCPenney has earned the top spot in this report since 2014.

JCPenney offers some steep discounts on extremely expensive items this year, too. If you’re ready to propose to that special someone, you can get a $6,249.98 diamond engagement ring for just $1,666.65. In addition to significant markdowns on jewelry and apparel, JCPenney has great deals on appliances, offering savings of 59.5% on average.

Macy’s

Macy’s has the second-best Black Friday discounts this year, saving you an average of 58.2% and as much as 85% on certain items. The store’s best deals by far are on jewelry, which will be 65.9% off, on average.

Macy’s is also known for its clothing selection, and that’s the second-best product category for Macy’s Black Friday discounts, with items marked down by an average of 52.6%.

Belk

Belk is the third-best Black Friday retailer, even though it only has physical locations in 16 states, much fewer than the top two stores. At Belk, you’ll receive an average of 54.8% off your purchases, and you can still take advantage of deals online if you don’t have a location near you.

If you’re in the market for new appliances, you’ll definitely want to consider Belk on Black Friday. You can save an average of 60.26%, which is close to twice the average appliance discount offered among all stores (33.5%). Other good categories to shop for at Belk include apparel and consumer packaged goods such as makeup, shampoo and perfume.

You can check the entire breakdown by clicking here.