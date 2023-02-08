Study: Dallas is No.3 for football fans in US, Houston also ranking

October 05, 2014: Houston Texans fans cheering for their team during the game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Dallas Cowboys wins in overtime against Houston Texans, 20-17. (Photo by Patrick Green/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Football is easily the most popular team sport for fans in the United States, and a new study is putting Dallas at No. 3 for football fans in a ranking of 240 cities across the nation.

Several factors went into the WalletHub study, including overall interest in professional and college football, facilities available to watch football, ticket prices and a given football team’s performance in a given market. Cities obviously come in different sizes, and others may include a successful college football team while only dreaming of having an NFL franchise playing close by.

The only markets ranking above Dallas were Pittsburgh and Green Bay, where there are obvious traditions surrounding the Steelers and the Packers. The NFL teams playing in these top-ranked cities account for 21 Super Bowl appearances, and 15 championships since 1967.

No other Texas cities ranked in the top 30 overall, but WalletHub also created a list that breaks down dozens if cities into different classes based on size. Dallas moved up to No. 2 on the large city column with Houston falling in at No. 29. San Antonio landed at No. 31 on the large city list, likely benefiting from a strong mix of football fans supporting the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, and a University of Texas at San Antonio football program that is young but highly competitive.

Ft. Worth’s ranking of No. 37 may seem questionable given its proximity to Dallas and near-identical football interest, plus the fact Texas Christian University just played in college football’s championship game last month – yes, BCS.

Also ranking on WalletHub’s list of best large city football environments were El Paso (No. 39) and Austin (No. 43).

You can check the list of other Texas cities ranking in medium and small city categories by clicking here.