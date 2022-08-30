Study: DFW has 5 of the Top 10 real estate markets in U.S.

aerial drone views above Summer time green properties , Real Estate above Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new study shows Dallas-Ft.Worth has five of the Top 10 real estate areas in the nation.

WalletHub broke down the top 300 real estate markets, and landing at the very top was the suburb of Frisco, which is also home of the Dallas Cowboys. Allen (2), McKinney (3), and Austin (4) followed, but that was just the beginning for DFW and the state of Texas.

Denton (8) and Richardson (10) also made the Top 10, followed by Ft. Worth (11).

Several other areas in DFW landed in the Top 100, some of those being Plano (19), Irving (27) Dallas (33), and Arlington (53).

Houston (83) and Mesquite (82) were the lowest ranked Texas real estate markets in the Top 100.

San Antonio (123), El Paso (125) and Laredo (200) made the Top 200, with Corpus Christi (202) and Amarillo (207) falling just beyond.