Study finds military installations have a 123 billion dollar impact on Texas’ economy
The main entrance to the Quadrangle April 11, 2018, at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. The Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle, built by George Henry Griebel, is the oldest structure on the base and was originally a supply depot. The Quadrangle now serves as the headquarters for U.S. Army North. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Comptroller has released the results of study that looks into the economic impact military installations have in the state.
Governor Greg Abbott announced the results of the study on Monday.
It found that the 15 military installations in Texas and the U.S Army Futures Command support more than 630,000 jobs. The economic output is estimated at more than 123 billion dollars.
Joint Base San Antonio is the biggest contributor with nearly 211 thousand direct and indirect jobs tied to the installation and it’s economic output coming in at more than 41 billion dollars.
Fort Hood in Killeen provides more than 152,000 direct and indirect jobs with more than 29 billion in economic output.
Fort Bliss in El Paso has more than 130 thousand direct and indirect jobs with an economic output of more than 25 billion dollars.
Abbott calls the military a key driver in the state’s economy now more than ever as the state continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That is why I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that military installations in Texas keep adding unmatched value for our nation.”