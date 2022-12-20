Study: Five Texas cities rank in top 50 as best for Christmas

This is the San Antonio Riverwalk in downtown San Antonio, Texas. This nightscape depicts the Riverwalk Illuminated with lights during the Christmas Season.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new study shows five Texas cities ranking among the best in the nation for the Christmas holidays.

WalletHub broke down data on 100 cities in the United States, and special attention was placed on categories like ‘traditions and fun,’ ‘observance,’ and ‘generosity.’

Shopping options were factored in as Americans are expected to drop around $950 billion on presents this year, even despite crippling inflation that shows little sign of slowing down, let alone falling back to the 2-percent area last seen before 2020.

It turns out the state capital ranked the highest on the list at No. 23, Austin getting its best scores in shopping and traditional dynamics.

Falling just two spots lower was Houston at No. 25, with shopping options ranking 10th-best in the nation.

Next on the list for the Lone Star State was San Antonio, which landed at No. 37. The Alamo City got its highest score in tradition along with a solid ranking for shopping options.

Texas’ largest television market appeared near the bottom of the top 50 with Dallas ranking No. 42 and Ft. Worth falling in a No. 50.

The WalletHub study ranked Seattle the No. 1 city in the U.S. for Christmas, generosity being the Emerald City’s strongest attribute.

North Las Vegas came in at No. 100 – but its big brother to the south, Las Vegas, was the No. 3 city in the nation for Christmas, even if everything that happens there stays there.

You can check out the entire WalletHub breakdown by clicking here.