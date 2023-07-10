Study: Kerrville lands in top 10 cheapest Texas cities to live in

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Inflation may still be too high for your liking, and the price of gas may fall in the same line.

With these dynamics in mind, Texas Real Estate Source has compiled a list of best places to live in Texas, based primarily on cost of living.

One local city made it into the top 10 when considering metrics such as property tax rates, utility bills, groceries and pre-school costs.

At No.6 on the list: Kerrville.

Roughly an hour northwest of San Antonio, Kerrville got a final score of 53.46. A three-course meal for two people costs an average of $52.50, which is one of the lowest prices in the Lone Star Sate. A bottle of beer goes for an average of $2.88.

Midland took the top spot for the Texas city with the lowest cost of living, earning a final score of 73.94. Not only is the average personal income per capita the highest of all cities at $125,455, but the property tax is the lowest in Texas at 1.63%.

Killeen was second with a final score of 58.75. Like Midland, Killeen also has a low property tax rate at 1.96% – on top of this, the cost of internet is one of the lowest in the state at an average of $53 a month, proving useful for remote workers.

In third place was Odessa, which had a final score of 57.78. The cost of private preschool here is particularly low compared to other cities in Texas, with an average price of $569 a month, so it’s certainly ideal for families. Not to mention, exercise enthusiasts can take advantage of this city as it boasts the lowest price of a fitness club, costing $10 on average each month.

Amarillo took the fourth spot scoring 56.75. Utility bills are among the cheapest in this Texas city, costing a monthly average of $115.75. Those who commute using public transport will find themselves forking out less in Amarillo, with a monthly pass costing $30.

In fifth place was Wichita Falls, taking a final score of 54.10. The study reveals house prices to be the most affordable in this city, with the median property price being $171,250.

Beaumont came in seventh place, scoring 52.87. Not only are house prices relatively low in this city, with the median property price costing $188,125, but the total average cost of basic groceries including milk, bread, and eggs is just $6.52.

Eighth in the ranking was Longview, with a score of 51.49. Longview is one of the cheapest cities for internet, which costs an average of $59.76 a month – and as well as this, a cinema trip makes for an affordable activity with the average price of a ticket being $9.75.

Next was Tyler in ninth place, which earned a score of 50.10. Private preschool costs the least here compared to the rest of Texas, with an average price of $425 each month.

Last on the list was Abilene, in tenth place with a final score of 49.91. Like Kerrville, Abilene is great for dining out as the average price of a meal at an inexpensive restaurant is $12 – accompany this with a mid-range bottle of wine, which will only set you back by $5.