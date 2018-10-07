Study looks into the financial impact Immigrants have in San Antonio

Some research done by New American Economy finds that immigrants pack a pretty powerful financial punch in San Antonio.

Dan Wallache at NAE tells us they looked into the economic contributions of immigrants in the 100 largest metro areas in the United States, from their role in local labor markets to their entrepreneurship, to their homeownership rates.

What they found is that immigrants hold 5.1 billion dollars in spending power in San Antonio.

“As part of that they actually pay 1.5 billion in taxes. And that’s annual. As you can tell that’s a big impact in terms of both consumer spending and contributions to the tax base in San Antonio.”

Results also indicate that immigrants are 55.2% percent more likely to be entrepreneurs than the native population, and there are 18,757 immigrant entrepreneurs in San Antonio.

When you look at the types of businesses immigrants are operating they include up 31% of the construction industry, 21% of the administrative support industry, 19% of the tourism and hospitality industry, 16% of the transportation industry, and more.

You can learn more about the data and see the economic impact immigrants have in other parts of the country at this link.