Study: Numerous Texas cities are among best to drive in

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Poor weather conditions and rush hour notwithstanding, a number of Texas cities are scoring high marks for drivers.

A new study from Wallethub lists the top 100 metropolitan areas for those who drive cars daily, which is around 87% of the population. In fact, the average driver spends around 373 hours per year behind the wheel, and that is about the same as 15.5 days – better than two weeks.

So where is the best place to drive?

That question is hard to answer because all drivers do not have the same expectations. Having sad that, Wallethub is ranking several Texas cities either at or near the top of its list of Best and Worst Cities to Drive in for 2023.

Topping the list was Corpus Christi, which scored the lowest gas price of any city included in the study. The Texas Gulf Coast destination also has the third cheapest rates for parking, which comes in handy near any beach. And how about that average of just 8 hours per year spent in traffic during daily commutes in Corpus Christi? By sharp contrast, drivers in Chicago spend 155 hours per year during daily commutes.

Falling in at No. 4 on the list was the Dallas suburb of Plano, which landed in the same spot in WalletHub’s driver safety score.

Six more Texas cities, including San Antonio, all ranked in the top 20.

See the entire breakdown by clicking here, or check out the interactive map of best cities to drive in below.