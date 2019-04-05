Study reports a significant increase in alcohol-related crashes during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Alcohol related crashes climb significantly during Fiesta.

That’s according to a study commissioned by a San Antonio law firm.

Justin Hill at Hill Law Firm says he represents a lot of people who are injured in alcohol related crashes.

The goal of the study was to bring attention to the drunk driving that occurs during San Antonio’s big party.

Hill says the study indicates a 20% increase in the number of alcohol related crashes during Fiesta.

The study also notes that although the downtown area had a high concentration of crashes with 23.

The San Antonio International Airport Vicinity had the most, with 43, followed by South Central with 24.

As is typical for alcohol-related crashes in general, crashes and injuries during Fiesta San Antonio peak in the late night, early morning period.

Hill advises Fiesta goers to plan how they are going to get to and from Fiesta well in advance of the events you plan to attend.