Study: Route 90 is 3rd most feared road trip in US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Consider what must be at play when a survey asks drivers which highways are the most frightening for a road trip.

A new study by Gunther Mitsubishi asked 3,000 regular travelers to rank which routes in each state they would be most afraid to break down on.

It may not come as much surprise that only two roads outranked Texas US Route 90 as the most feared by people who drive a lot.

US Route 90 presents numerous challenges and it does so for several reasons. To start with, this east-west route passes through diverse landscapes, including urban areas, rural regions, and vast stretches of open countryside.

One of the primary concerns when breaking down on US Route 90 is the expansive nature of Texas, which means that finding immediate assistance or repair facilities can be challenging, especially in more remote areas with limited services.

In other words, a stranded motorist may have to wait awhile before help arrives, considering the vast distances between towns and cities. It is crucial to carry emergency supplies, including water, food, and blankets, to be prepared for potential delays. Extreme weather conditions in Texas can further add a level of risk when driving the 3rd most feared route in this survey.

Finishing at the top of the list was US Route 285 in New Mexico, followed by California’s Death Valley Road (SR-190).

You can see the entire breakdown by clicking here.