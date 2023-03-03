Study: San Antonio household bills up 7.8%, still below national average

Downtown San Antonio, Texas at dusk. The illuminated Tower Life Building sits in the center and the Tower of the Americas observation tower is seen on the right.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new report from Doxo.com shows more money leaving the pockets of people living in the Alamo City.

It turns out the average San Antonio household is now paying $2,012 a month, or $24,149 a year for the 10 most common household bills, up 7.8% year over year.

Household expenses in San Antonio look a little better when compared to the national average of $2,046, which is 1.7% higher than local numbers. Even better is the fact that San Antonio pays 4.8% less than the Texas average of $2,110.

The study ranks San Antonio #114 among Texas cities in household bills. This means residents are paying about 40% of their income on household bills.

The data covers 4000 cities across the United States, looks at total amount spent on bills per month, and also breaks down bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more.