Study: San Antonio neighborhood among friendliest in nation

By Christian Blood
January 8, 2024 11:00PM CST
San Antonio Riverwalk at Night – San Antonio TX

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A new study by a real estate website is ranking several Texas cities as some of the friendliest in the United States.

All Star Home used reviews on Zillow to figure out what cities had the word ‘friendly’ included the most.

While The Dominion in San Antonio did not finish at the top of the survey, it did land in the No. 20 spot.

Three other cities in the Lone Star State landed neighborhoods with ‘friendly’ reviews, including Kingwood in Houston (No. 2), South Boulevard-Park Row in Dallas (No. 5), and South Hills in Ft. Worth (No. 11).

All Star Home gathered a list of popular neighborhoods across the U. S. based on the 200 most-viewed city neighborhoods on Zillow in 2022. Close to 150K Google reviews were then analyzed on businesses in the neighborhoods covering the last 12 month.

You can check out the entire breakdown by clicking here.

