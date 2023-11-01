Study: San Antonio, other Texas cities, among top winter getaways

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA – SEP 29: Section of the famous Riverwalk on September 29, 2014 in San Antonio, Texas. A bustling place with many restaurants and bars.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Granted, temperatures in the San Antonio area have been dropping as of late, but a new study suggests they will not drop that much.

The Alamo City may not be Hawaii or Bermuda, but it is one of the hottest winter getaway locations in the U.S., and several other Texas cities also rank near the top of WalletHub’s ‘Best Winter Holiday Destinations for 2023.’

San Antonio came in at No. 5 on the list of top warm-weather destinations. The ranking comes due to top-10 status in low travel costs and numerous warm-weather activities and attractions.

But San Antonio was not alone, as far as Texas cities that have also become some of the top warm-weather destinations for the holidays.

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown came in at No. 3 on the list, and Dallas-Ft. Worth came in just below at No. 4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land fell in a few spots below San Antonio at No. 8.

Other Texas cities, such as Corpus Christie, Killeen and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission also finished high on the list, and you can see the entire breakdown, including best cold-weather getaways by clicking here.