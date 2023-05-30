Study: San Antonio outranks all other Texas cities as summer travel destination

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The extended Memorial Day weekend showed us that people are traveling in pre-pandemic numbers, and they will drive or fly to do it.

With that in mind, WalletHub is releasing its list of ‘2023’s Best Summer Travel Destinations,’ and the Alamo City outranks all other Texas cities in the study. The San Antonio area placed at #11 with its low-cost ranking playing a major role. Austin fell in just below at #14 on the list that ranked some of the largest 100 metropolitan areas in the United States.

WalletHub considered factors such as affordability, ease of access and scenic quality of each destination.

You can see the entire list by clicking here as you consider where you might like to travel now that summer is upon us.