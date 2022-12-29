Study: San Antonio spending $255 per month on utilities

San Antonio, Texas, USA downtown skyline.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Entering the thick of winter, a new study is breaking down how much San Antonio residents are spending on utilities, and the numbers show a 5.2% increase, year over year.

The numbers were crunched by bill pay service network Doxo, which found that San Antonio spends an average of $255 per month on utilities.

The U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022 also examines how much Americans spend on utility bills, including electric, gas, water and sewer, and waste and recycling.

Other highlights from the report:

Utility bills in Texas: $263 spent per month.

National Average Monthly/Annual Cost: $328 spent per month; $3,936 spent per year

Percent of Households: 78% of U.S. households pay Utility bills

Average Annual Cost per U.S. Household: $3,070 per year*

Total Utilities Market Size: $399 billion spent per year

Percent of Annual Income: Utility bills amount to 6% of consumers’ income per year

You can read the entire Doxo report by clicking here.