Study: San Antonio’s average holiday budget for 2023 is $844

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — We can talk about the stock market making gains, the Federal Reserve continuing to hold off on more interest rate hikes, and even mortgage rates trending down slightly, but there remains a common denominator: Many people just don’t have as much money as they used to.

A new study from WalletHub ranks 550 cities across the United States in terms of how much money residents are going to spend on Christmas.

Some Texas cities ranked near the top, but others not so much.

San Antonio was No. 457 on the list with an average budget of just $844 for the holidays. Factored into that ranking was an average monthly income of $4,902 for Alamo City residents, compared to average monthly bills totaling $3,646.

Other Texas cities came in much higher on the list, and others still ranked near the bottom, in terms of average budget for Christmas shopping.

The Dallas suburb of Frisco came close to topping the list at No. 3. Residents in this community of just over 200,000 will spend an average of $3,546 on gifts. That is only $50 less than what the No.1 city, Palo Alto, California, will spend in 2023.

Two other Texas cities finished in the top 10, but a few others fell closer to the bottom.

The lowest ranking city in Texas was Brownsville, which finished at No. 528 with an average budget of $692.

You can check the entire breakdown by clicking here.