Study: Texas among best states in nation to drive in

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s been said before everything is bigger and better in Texas, and driving might fall into that arena.

According to a new WalletHub study, Texas is the ninth-best state to drive in.

The reasons for the ranking were numerous, but the highlight was the state’s fourth-ranked access to both cars and maintenance. In three other categories, Texas did not score as highly, but those other metrics were still high enough to place the Lone Star State in the top 10.

Texas scored near the bottom in terms of traffic and infrastructure, but it landed in the top 20 in both cost of ownership and maintenance (19) and safety (17).

States in the Deep South and the Midwest dominated the study, with Iowa, Georgia and Kansas landing in the top three spots, respectively.

States near the West and East Coast did not fair as well, some rounding out the bottom ten spots.

In a bit of a surprise, Hawaii landed at the very bottom of the study, but not as much for reasons associated with safety. Driving on these islands in the Pacific Ocean is expensive with limited access to maintenance and an apparent disconnect regarding infrastructure and heavy traffic.

