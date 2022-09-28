Study: Texas among leading states in child drownings in pools and spas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is a leader among states with the highest number of reported drownings by children in pools and spas.
The numbers from Total Aquatic Programming and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)’s Pool Safely campaign show that 8 children drowned in the Lone Star State from Memorial Day through August 31, 2022. For the year, 18 children have drowned in pools and spas in Texas.
Around the United States, there were 95 media reported drownings by children in pools and spas during the 2022 swim season. The data shows that kids aged 5 years old and under made up 74% of the fatal child pool and spa drownings during the 2022 swim season.
Pool Safely is urging families to renew their commitment to year-round water safety in fall 2022 by following the below simple steps to save lives.
- Never leave a child unattended in a pool or spa and always watch your children closely around all bodies of water.
- Designate a Water Watcher to supervise children in the pool or spa. This person should not be reading, using a smart phone, or be otherwise distracted.
- Learn how to swim and teach your child how to swim.
- Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults.
- Keep children away from pool drains, pipes, and other openings to avoid entrapments.
- Ensure any pool and spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards, and if you do not know, ask your pool service provider about safe drain covers and ask your public pool if their drains are “VGB compliant.”
- Take the Pool Safely Pledge before spending time in or near the water.
- Families can visit poolsafely.gov for additional water safety tips on how to remain vigilant about drowning prevention year-round.