Study: Texas among leading states in child drownings in pools and spas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas is a leader among states with the highest number of reported drownings by children in pools and spas.

The numbers from Total Aquatic Programming and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)’s Pool Safely campaign show that 8 children drowned in the Lone Star State from Memorial Day through August 31, 2022. For the year, 18 children have drowned in pools and spas in Texas.

Around the United States, there were 95 media reported drownings by children in pools and spas during the 2022 swim season. The data shows that kids aged 5 years old and under made up 74% of the fatal child pool and spa drownings during the 2022 swim season.

Pool Safely is urging families to renew their commitment to year-round water safety in fall 2022 by following the below simple steps to save lives.