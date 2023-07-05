Study: Texas among least energy-expensive states in US

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking to save money on energy costs, the Lone Star State is not a bad place to start.

A new study from WalletHub ranks the United States from most-to-least expensive in terms of energy costs. It turns out Texas is the third-cheapest state for overall energy costs.

Numerous metrics were used in the study, including monthly costs for electricity, natural gas and motor fuel.

Texas scored particularly high for its low monthly cost for natural gas ($68) and home-heating oil consumption per consumer ($0) on a monthly basis.

In terms of monthly costs for electricity, Texas was more expensive ($153) than all but 10 other states, but its total monthly energy cost ($153) was good for a ranking of 49th with only two states ending up less-expensive.

You can see the entire breakdown by clicking here, or by checking out map below.