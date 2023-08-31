Study: Texas has some of the best real estate in the nation

Aerial drone view looking down on new development and new neighborhood- Aerial drone view above suburb rooftops in long line of new homes.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Along with staggering growth comes highly desired real estate.

Such is the case for Texas, which cleaned house in a recent real estate study released by WalletHub. The map below shows the Dallas-Ft.Worth area littered with some of the top areas to buy a house in the United States.

Factors like affordability and economic environment were considered when listing the top areas, and Texas cities showed up five times in the top 10, with McKinney and Frisco landing at No.1 and No.2, respectively.

Heading down the list, Denton, Allen and Austin also placed in the top 10.

WalletHub also ranked numerous cities by size, and Texas joined North Carolina and Florida as the only states to put two large cities in the top 10: Austin at No. 2 and Ft.Worth at No.7. Dallas fell in not far behind at No.12.

You can check the entire breakdown by clicking here.