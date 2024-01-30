KTSA KTSA Logo

Study: Texas is 2024’s 2nd best state for singles

By Christian Blood
January 30, 2024 4:00AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are single and living in the Lone Star State, you cannot do much better.

A new Wallethub study ranks Texas No. 2 in the nation for singles, surpassed only by Florida.

Is it the booming economy?

The Dallas Cowboys?

All of that land?

Yes, you need money to go on a date, but you probably would not take that someone special to a Cowboys game to watch that defense.

In Texas, it is a little more old school than you might think.

Ever heard of dinner and a movie? Turns out Texas scored right at the top when it comes to the number of restaurants and movie theaters per capita, and what better combination for a first, second – or third date?

Texas did not score so high in categories like ‘online dating opportunities,’ but what Texan do you know who splurged on a gorgeous new pickup truck for online dating?

California may be broke with thousands of people fleeing each year, but the Golden State still found a way to finish at No. 3 in the ranking.

You can break down the whole study by clicking here.

