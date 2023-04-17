Substitute teacher in Mesquite fired for encouraging students to fight in the classroom

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A former substitute teacher with the Mesquite Independent School District is in trouble for starting a middle school fight club.

According to CNN, the teacher was caught on video telling students at Kimbrough Middle School to set a timer for 30 seconds and instructing the class to be quiet while some of the students fight each other.

She also assigned a student to be the watch the door to keep anyone from coming in the classroom once the fight started.

The whole thing was caught on video and the school district caught wind of it Thursday morning. There was an immediate investigation and while the teacher hasn’t been arrested, she has been fired.

The district released the following statement to CNN:

“Our investigation revealed that this substitute teacher encouraged students to fight each other during class, outlined rules for the students to follow and even instructed a student to monitor the classroom door while the fights took place. As educators, our hearts are heavy knowing that an individual entrusted with the supervision and care of our students could behave in this manner, and we share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel”.

The Mesquite Police Department is investigating.