SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A low fair airline is betting you’ll book a trip to Vegas on their new seasonal route.

Sun Country Airlines says a new round-trip flight will run from San Antonio to McCarran International in Vegas 4 times a week.

The 183 passenger aircraft will make the trip on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

To celebrate the new route, Sun Country is offering some heavily discounted fares starting at under 70 bucks.

The flights start September 5th.