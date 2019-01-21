Super Bowl: Pats vs Rams in a meeting of Past vs Future
By Associated Press
Jan 20, 2019 @ 9:32 PM

By EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer
It’s never been so clear: This year’s Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and Rams is a showdown between the NFL’s past and its future.
Led by 24-year-old quarterback Jared Goff, the Rams and their 21st-century offense will take on 41-year-old Tom Brady and the Patriots, who are in search of a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.
At 32, Sean McVay of the Rams (15-3) will be the youngest Super Bowl coach. He’ll be going against 66-year-old Bill Belichick, who is taking the Patriots (13-5) to their third straight title game, fourth in the last five years and ninth since 2002.
That streak started against who else? The Rams.
Back then, though, they were in St. Louis. New England came in as a two-touchdown underdog and won 20-17.
The Rams open as a 1-point pick in this one, set for Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

