Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million viewers, down from 2018
By Associated Press
Feb 4, 2019 @ 4:52 PM
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Brandon King #36 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Ram in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams was seen by 100.7 million viewers, the smallest Super Bowl audience in a decade.
The Nielsen company said viewership dropped 3 percent from last year’s 103.4 million. The Patriots’ 13-3 win was a defensive struggle, and a struggle for many casual fans to watch.
The Super Bowl is traditionally the most-watched television event of the year in the U.S., and its audience hasn’t dipped below 100 million since 2009. The TV audience has been dwindling since its 2015 peak of 114.4 million.

