Supermodel Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner
By ABC News
Oct 19, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Freeform(NEW YORK) — Supermodel Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are married.

Kloss, 26, posted a beautiful picture on Thursday of herself in her wedding dress, smiling ear to ear, while Kushner, 33, lovingly looks at his new bride. She simply captioned the pic, “10.18.2018” with a heart emoji.

People magazine confirms the duo tied the knot in a small Jewish ceremony in upstate New York on Thursday night, with the bride wearing a custom Dior gown. They are reportedly planning a larger celebration with family and friends this spring.

Kloss and Kushner — who is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser — announced the engagement in July.

“I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over,” Kloss wrote on Instagram, along with an emoji of a diamond ring.

