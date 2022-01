WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 24: The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen January 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court released orders, including agreeing to hear a case related to race-based affirmative action in college admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Washington — The Supreme Court will consider a pair of cases involving the use of race in admissions processes at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, it said Monday.